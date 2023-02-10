Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Jan. 30 – Feb. 5
Weekly arrest logs from the Paso Robles Police Department
- On Jan. 30, Timothy Roberts, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the 500 block of Creston for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.
- On Jan. 30, Daniel Rodriguez, of Paso Robles, was arrested at the corner of 28th and Vine St for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.
- On Jan. 30, Leonardo Guerra, of San Miguel, was taken into custody on the 1900 block of Spring St. for false vehicle registration.
- On Jan. 30, Jesse Wall, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on the 1000 block of Sylvia for willfully violating a written promise to appear in court.
- On Jan. 30, Nolan Gustafsonpage, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on the 300 block of Rosemary Drive for willfully violating a written promise to appear in court.
- On Jan. 30, Matthew Smith, of Atascadero, was taken into custody on the corner of Spring St and 11th St for willfully violating a written promise to appear in court.
- On Jan. 30, Maria Galanos, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on the 2700 block of Black Oak Dr for willfully violating a written promise to appear in court and an outside warrant.
- On Jan. 30, Evelyn Yciano, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on the 100 block of Niblick Rd for a bench warrant.
- On Jan. 30, Robert Kortje, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of 24th and Spring St for being under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of unlawful paraphernalia, and possession of a narcotic controlled substance.
- On Jan. 30, James Hallett of Bradley was on view arrest on the 2700 block of Black Oak Dr for possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia, and willfully violating a written promise to appear in court.
- On Jan. 31, Marisela Flores, of San Miguel, was arrested on Highway 101 at Exit 232 for driving with a license suspended for DUI and for providing false identification to the police.
- On Jan. 31, Joshua Lyons, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the corner of 13th and Paso Robles St for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher and for possession of brass knuckles.
- On Jan. 31, Pablo Gonzalez, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on the 500 block of Oak St for continuous sexual abuse of a child, lewd acts with a minor by force, and for willfully resisting, delaying, or obstructing justice.
- On Jan. 31, Franklin Huihui, of Paso Robles, was arrested for battery.
- On Jan. 31, April Pineda, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on the corner of Highway 101 southbound and highway 46 E for possession of a narcotic controlled substance, possession of unlawful paraphernalia, and a bench warrant.
- On Jan. 31, Nicole Devine, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the corner of Golden Hill Rd and Rolling Hills for driving under the influence of drugs, and possession of a specified controlled substance.
- On Jan. 31, Juvenal Escarsga, of Atascadero, was arrested on 10th St at Spring St for a bench warrant.
- On Feb. 1, Julian Gomez, of Santa Margarita, was taken into custody on the 1400 block of Oak St for an outside warrant.
- On Feb. 1, Jacob Hambly, of Templeton, was taken into custody on the 1400 block of Oak St for being a felon in possession of a firearm, and for carrying a concealed weapon.
- On Feb. 1, Annisa Gutierrez, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the 900 block of Park St for a bench warrant.
- On Feb. 1, Jerry Zuniga, of Atascadero, was summoned/cited at Paso Robles Police Department for driving under the influence of alcohol and driving under the influence of drugs.
- On Feb. 1, Daniel Miranda, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on the 700 block of Gardenia Cir for false imprisonment, domestic battery, and willfully resisting, delaying, or obstructing justice.
- On Feb. 2, Mario Vargasdiaz, of Paso Robles was arrested for being under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.
- On Feb. 2, Eduardo Gonzalezleon, of Creston was arrested.
- On Feb. 2, Jose Preciadoguetierrez, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the 1100 block of Spring St for being under the influence of alcohol.
- On Feb. 2, Curtiss Jancola, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the 100 block of Niblick for being under the influence of a controlled substance.
- On Feb. 2, Joshua Cox, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the corner of 24th St and Oak for willfully resisting, delaying, or obstructing justice, and for an outside warrant.
- On Feb. 2, Carlos Espinobarrorojas, was arrested on the corner of 21st St and Spring St for driving with a license suspended for DUI and for a bench warrant.
- On Feb. 2, Gabriel Payne, of Paso Robles, was summoned/cited for driving with a license suspended for DUI.
- On Feb. 2, Susan Mahler, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the corner of Spring St and 6th St for being under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.
- On Feb. 3, Bernardo Segundo, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the 1200 block of Alamo Creek Terrace for a bench warrant and an outside misdemeanor warrant.
- On Feb. 3, Jordan Crum, of Paso Robles, was arrested at Paso Robles Police Department for driving under the influence of drugs.
- On Feb. 3, John Brill, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the 2500 block of Theater Dr. for on outside felony warrant and for willfully resisting, delaying, or obstructing justice.
- On Feb. 4, Charles Bennett, of Paso Robles, was arrested for possession of a narcotic controlled substance, and possession of unlawful paraphernalia.
- On Feb. 4, Nicolas Gaddis, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the 100 block of Niblick Rd for a bench warrant.
- On Feb. 5, Francisco Cortespacheco, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Spring and 30th St for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.
- On Feb. 5, Federico Victoriamartinez, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the corner of Creston and Capitol Hill for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.
- On Feb. 5, Devin Menane, of Atascadero, was taken into custody on the 2800 block of Riverside Ave for willfully violating a written promise to appear in court, and for possession of a narcotic controlled substance.
The arrest records presented are provided by the Paso Robles Police Department. Suspects are innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.