Paso Robles Police Department awarded $71,000 grant

Grant to help increase safety on roads

– The Paso Robles Police Department was awarded a $71,000 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety. The grant will support the department’s ongoing enforcement and education programs to help reduce the number of serious injuries and deaths on roads.

“This funding will strengthen our commitment to public safety in our community,” commander Terry Afana said. “We will be able to increase our efforts in making our roads safer for everyone and focus on critical areas such as distracted driving, impaired driving, and speeding.”

The grant will provide additional programs and resources, including:

DUI checkpoints and patrols focused on stopping suspected impaired drivers.

High-visibility distracted driving enforcement operations targeting drivers in violation of California’s hands-free cell phone law.

Enforcement operations focused on the most dangerous driver behaviors that put the safety of people biking or walking at risk.

Enforcement operations focused on top violations that cause crashes: speeding, failure to yield, stop sign and/or red-light running, and improper turning or lane changes.

Community presentations on traffic safety issues such as distracted driving, impaired driving, speeding, and bicycle and pedestrian safety.

Officer training and/or recertification: Standard Field Sobriety Test, Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement

The grant program will run through Sept. 2024.

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

