Paso Robles police investigate reported stabbing at Barney Schwartz Park

–On Monday evening after 8 p.m., Paso Robles police were investigating a reported stabbing at Barney Schwartz Park on Union Road in Paso Robles.

Two people were reportedly in an altercation at the park and one received injuries from a knife. When police arrived, the possible suspect or suspects and the victim had fled, according to an eyewitness at the scene.

Police were seen collecting evidence, including a knife.

No other details were available at press time. Check back on this story for updates.

Share this post!

email

Related