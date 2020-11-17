Paso Robles News|Tuesday, November 17, 2020
Paso Robles police investigate reported stabbing at Barney Schwartz Park 

Posted: 9:03 pm, November 16, 2020 by News Staff

–On Monday evening after 8 p.m., Paso Robles police were investigating a reported stabbing at Barney Schwartz Park on Union Road in Paso Robles.

Two people were reportedly in an altercation at the park and one received injuries from a knife. When police arrived, the possible suspect or suspects and the victim had fled, according to an eyewitness at the scene.

Police were seen collecting evidence, including a knife.

No other details were available at press time. Check back on this story for updates.

Paso Robles police collecting evidence at the scene of a reported stabbing at Barney Schwartz Park on Monday evening

Paso Robles police collecting evidence at the scene of a reported stabbing at Barney Schwartz Park on Monday evening. Photo by Jason Brock.



