Paso Robles Police officer pulls suicidal subject from bridge

Subject transported to Twin Cities

– Police responded to multiple 911 calls regarding a male subject on the railing of the Niblick Bridge on Saturday.

Authorities received reports about the individual at 10:59 a.m., prompting a response from Paso Robles Police Department officers. Upon arrival, officers found the male subject sitting on the top of the fence along the north side of the Niblick Bridge, which spans over CA Hwy 101 SB.

Despite attempts by officers to communicate with the individual, he remained unresponsive. PRPD requested assistance from the California Highway Patrol for traffic control and reached out to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff for a crisis negotiator.

A PRPD officer, trained in mental health and crisis intervention, recognized the severity of the situation and decided to act swiftly. The officer intervened, pulling the subject off the fence to safety. Fortunately, the subject did not sustain any injuries during the intervention.

Following the incident, the individual was transported to Twin Cities Community Hospital for further evaluation.

The Paso Robles Police Department emphasized the availability of resources for individuals experiencing mental health crises. These include the Central Coast Hotline at (800) 783-0607, Suicide and Crisis Lifeline reachable by call or text at “988,” and the Paso Robles Police Department at (805) 237-6464.

