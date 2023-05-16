Paso Robles News|Tuesday, May 16, 2023
Paso Robles Police officers honored for DUI enforcement 

Posted: 7:00 am, May 16, 2023 by News Staff
Paso Robles Police officers Juan Valdez (41 DUI arrests) and Sam Jalango (59 DUI arrests) were honored for their commitment to DUI enforcement. Photos from Facebook.

Mothers Against Drunk Driving holds Law Enforcement and Prosecutor Recognition Awards ceremony

– Last Thursday, Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) held its annual Law Enforcement and Prosecutor Recognition Awards ceremony at the Spanish Hills Club in Camarillo. The event recognizes law enforcement personnel and prosecutors from San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and Ventura Counties with 25 or more DUI arrests.

Paso Robles Police Officer Sam Jalango (59 DUI arrests) and Officer Juan Valdez (41 DUI arrests) were honored for their commitment to DUI enforcement. The entire department has removed a total of 374 impaired drivers from the roads in 2022, according to a Facebook post by the PRPD.

Mothers Against Drunk Driving, law enforcement, and prosecutors are dedicated to stopping impaired driving.

Comments

