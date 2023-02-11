Paso Robles Police respond to stabbing, drive-by shooting on same night

Two incidents appear to be unrelated, police say

– Paso Robles Police responded to two incidents Friday night in Paso Robles.

At about 7:20 p.m., patrol officers were dispatched to Walmart for a stabbing victim. The victim was reportedly stabbed three times in the Salinas Riverbed, before walking to Walmart for help. The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect in this case is described as a transient male wearing a baseball cap, white shirt, and blue jeans.

About an hour later, a call came in regarding a drive-by shooting in the Rite Aid parking lot, located on Spring Street. Two victims were standing in the parking lot when a vehicle drove by, southbound on Spring St. An occupant of the vehicle shot several rounds at the two victims. Luckily, no one was struck by gunfire.

Detectives processed both scenes, interviewing witnesses, and collecting evidence. It appears the two events are unrelated, says the police department.

These are ongoing investigations, and the police department is requesting anyone with any information to call (805) 237-6464 or persons wishing to remain anonymous are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers’ 24-hour hotline at 805-549-STOP or by texting “SLOTIPS” plus your message” to CRIMES (274637).

Share To Social Media