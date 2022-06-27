Paso Robles pregnancy center vandalized

Pregnancy support center believed to be targeted by ‘pro-abortion extremist group’

– Authorities are investigating acts of vandalism at Tree of Life Pregnancy Support Center in Paso Robles, according to multiple reports.

Police believe the vandalism occurred sometime between Friday night and Saturday morning. It’s believed that the vandalism occurred because of the United States Supreme Court’s recent decision to overturn Roe V. Wade.

The center’s windows were broken and “JR’ was spray-painted on the building. Tree of Life reportedly recently received a threatening letter from Jane’s Revenge, a “pro-abortion extremist group.”

“Tree of Life exists simply to assist women who “choose” to keep their babies,” posted Tree of Life executive director Pam Johnson in the PRotect Paso Facebook Group, “We offer pregnancy tests, ultrasounds, baby and maternity items … all free of charge. It’s unfathomable to me why anyone would want to keep us from helping people in our community…”

“Crying tears of joy this morning! Life wins!” Johnson said in a Facebook post on her personal page in response to the decision.

The Paso Robles Police Department has not responded to a request for more information. This is a developing story.

Advertisement

Related