Paso Robles rainfall season total reaches 6.81 inches 

Trace amounts of rainfall, cooler weather in the forecast for Paso Robles

– Recent weather reports are forecasting trace amounts of rainfall and cooler temperatures in the upcoming week for Paso Robles. On Dec. 30, rainfall measurements recorded 1.17 inches, with an additional 0.02 inches on Dec. 31, bringing the season total to 6.81 inches.

The latest forecast from Weather Underground predicts a chance of trace amounts of rain overnight tonight. Wednesday and Saturday also carry a slight chance of rainfall.

Daytime high temperatures are projected to hover mostly in the upper 50s, while overnight lows will commence in the 40s at the beginning of the week, dropping into the 30s later in the week.

Daily precipitation is measured in inches collected at the Paso Robles Water Yard, 1230 Paso Robles Street in downtown Paso Robles. The measurements are taken at 7 a.m. for the preceding 24 hours of rainfall. Paso Robles Water Division has recorded an average annual rainfall total of 14.11 inches from 1942 to June 2014.

