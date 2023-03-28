Paso Robles receives grant for bike, pedestrian safety improvements

Three Paso Robles intersections to get safer with grant-funded upgrades

– The City of Paso Robles has been awarded a $250,000 grant from the Highway Safety Improvement Program to enhance bicycle and pedestrian safety at three intersections in town.

The grant will fund safety improvements identified in the City’s Local Roadway Safety Plan, which was adopted in 2020. The plan identifies roads and intersections that have experienced increased collisions and accidents for all road users. It was approved after input from residents through stakeholder meetings, public events, community workshops, online surveys, and two public hearings.

The Highway Safety Improvement Program is a federal-aid program for states aimed at reducing fatalities and serious injuries on public roads.

The three intersections addressed by the grant have a high rate of bicycle/vehicle collisions. Planned improvements include green-painted bicycle lanes, signage, and associated improvements. The three intersections slated for improvement are 13th Street at Riverside Avenue, 16th Street at Riverside Avenue, and Niblick Road at Melody Drive.

David Athey, City Engineer, expressed hope that the grant would result in safer roads for citizens. “The green bike lanes will bring more visibility to the existing bike lanes with the aim of reducing bicycle vs. vehicle accidents. Overall, this project will be a real win-win for all road users,” he said.

Design for the project will begin in 2023, and construction is expected to take place in late 2023 or early 2024. More information can be found at https://www.prcity.com/986/Road-Safety-Plan.

