Paso Robles residents offered free tickets for Cal Poly Football’s Saturday game  

This Saturday is ‘Paso Robles Day’ with Cal Poly Football

– Cal Poly is extending a special invitation to residents of Paso Robles for “Paso Robles Day” at Mustang Memorial Field on Nov. 18. This event, presented by Dignity Health at Alex G. Spanos Stadium, offers complimentary tickets for the Cal Poly Mustangs’ football game against Weber State.

Interested residents can secure their free tickets by registering at https://gopoly.com/sb_output.aspx?form=19. To ensure a smooth ticket collection process, a special event tickets table will be located near the stadium’s ticket office.

Cal Poly will send detailed email notifications to all registered individuals on Friday at 5 p.m. These emails will include specific instructions and additional information to enrich the Paso Robles Day experience.

The event will take place at Mustang Memorial Field Presented by Dignity Health at Alex G. Spanos Stadium, located at 1 Grand Ave, in San Luis Obispo. Kickoff is set for 5:02 p.m.

Note: Paso Robles Day at Cal Poly is not a City-sponsored event but a special celebration extended by Cal Poly Athletics.

