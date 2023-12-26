Paso Robles residents’ utility bills up 15.8-percent year over year

Recent report ranks Paso Robles expenses against state and national averages

– On Dec. 19, Doxo INSIGHTS released their 2023 U.S. Utilities Market Size and Household Spending Report, which showed that residents of Paso Robles have seen a 15.8-percent increase in utility bill expenses year over year. Doxo is a company that provides a third-party option for paying bills, with Doxo INSIGHTS publishing data regarding expenses for cities throughout the United States.

On average, Paso Robles households pay around $2,559 per month on bills that sum up to $30,707 spent per year, which is $6,150 more than the average U.S. household cost. A breakdown of bills shows that the highest expenses are mortgages, followed by rent, auto loans, utilities, insurance, and more. The average monthly payment in Paso Robles for these expenses are:

Mortgages at $2,063 compared to the U.S. average of $1,321

Rent at $1,595 compared to the U.S. average of $1,191

Auto loans at $418 compared to the U.S. average of $467

Utilities at $348 compared to the U.S. average of $351

Auto insurance at $265 compared to the U.S. average of $207

Health insurance at $132 compared to the U.S. average of $120

These expenses are 25% higher than the average cost of U.S. expenses and around 40% of income from Paso Robles residents is spent on these household expenses.

The top service providers in Paso Robles include Pacific Gas & Electric, Paso Robles Waste Disposal, Southern California Gas, Charter Communications, and credit cards from Lowes and Tractor Supply Company. Around 73% of households use a debit card to pay bills, with 19% using a credit card and 8% directly using a bank account.

Paso Robles is the 299th most expensive city in California out of 431 cities, according to this report. The three California cities with the highest average household bill are San Ramon at $4,390, Danville at $4,367, and Ladera Ranch at $4,268. The average cost of living in California is $2,838 and the cost of living in Paso Robles is 9.8% lower than that; however, the local cost of living is 25% higher than the average U.S. cost of living of $2,046.

For more information on the Doxo INSIGHT U.S. Utilities Market Size and Household Spending Report, click here. For the report’s Paso Robles information, click here.