Paso Robles residents wake up to snowfall

Chance of rain persists over weekend, into next week

– Paso Robles residents woke up to snowfall this morning, according to multiple eye-witness reports and various posts on social media.

Paso Robles Downtown Main Street Association posted the following clip of the snow to its social media:

KSBY shared this video of snow falling in Paso Robles:

Paso Robles residents can expect a cloudy and showery day today, with a high temperature of 48F and easterly winds blowing at 5 to 10 mph. The chance of rain is estimated to be 40%.

Tomorrow, the morning will remain cloudy, but the afternoon will bring off and on rain showers. The high temperature will be around 52F, with southwesterly winds blowing at 10 to 15 mph. The chance of rain is estimated to be 50%.

Chance of showers continues on Monday and Tuesday, with Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday expected to dry out a bit and then chance of rain coming back next weekend.

Paso Robles residents should keep their umbrellas handy as the chance of showers is expected to continue into the early part of next week. Both Monday and Tuesday will see a chance of rain, but the forecast for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday is looking a bit drier. However, it’s important to note that the chance of rain is expected to return next weekend.

Click here to view a 10-day forecast for Paso Robles from Weather Underground.