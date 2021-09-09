Remaining funds from downtown dining program to pay for meals for homeless

Paso Robles restauranteurs to support ECHO’s meal program

–The Paso Robles restaurant community will rally together to help feed people facing hunger and homelessness as part of the last summer’s Downtown City Park Dining Program. The remaining funds raised from the first of its kind program in Paso Robles are available to reimburse restaurants to prepare meals for El Camino Homeless Organization (ECHO) Paso Robles’ program that provides daily meals for the homeless population.

In the summer of 2020, the Paso Robles Chamber of Commerce, Travel Paso, Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance, Paso Robles Main Street Association, and the Hispanic Business Association worked to create an “al fresco” dining experience during the pandemic to welcome both guests and locals back into Paso Robles. Embraced and supported by the City of Paso Robles, the Downtown City Park Dining program included 43 restaurants, helped to restore jobs in hospitality, and created a safe environment for residents and visitors alike to come together in a safe, outdoor setting. More than 7,000 patrons dined in the Downtown City Park as part of this program which was supported by 37 sponsors and vendors whose partnership made the program possible.

“The Downtown City Park Dining Program was a great opportunity for our organizations to collaborate for the betterment of our community, which led to a very successful program that influenced jobs and revenue into our local economy,” said Joel Peterson, executive director of the Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance. “Through sponsorships and donations, funds necessary to operate the program were raised, and with the leftover dollars we want to continue the philanthropic spirit of those supporters.”

This collaboration of organizations and sponsors raised over $65,000 which were used to support the hard costs of the program. At the conclusion of the program, $6,500 was remaining which the organizations agreed should be used to help support ECHO Paso Robles’ efforts in providing nutritious meals.

“We are incredibly appreciative of the local business community in dedicating these funds to help support ECHO Paso Robles’ efforts in feeding people experiencing homelessness,” comments Wendy Lewis, President/CEO of ECHO. “The services provided by ECHO, including the community dinner program, help support our most vulnerable community members which include unhoused individuals and families.”

As this program is just rolling out, there is still an opportunity for restaurants to participate and support ECHO Paso Robles. Their participation is as simple as preparing meals which are reimbursed with funds from the Downtown City Park Dining program. Early brands to participate in the program or by providing meals for the ECHO Dinner program include Il Cortile, La Cosecha, and The Hatch. Click here to register your restaurant and learn more.

