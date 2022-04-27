Paso Robles rider wins championship in McAlister Assets Amateur Derby

Paso Robles’ Reagan Glenn, aboard her horse Boontown Dancer, win championship title

– The National Cutting Horse Association congratulates Reagan Glenn of Paso Robles, aboard Boontown Dancer, a four-year-old mare owned by Glenn, on their championship in the McAlister Assets Amateur Derby at the 2022 NCHA Kit Kat Sugar Super Stakes.

In the first-go, this pair marked a 216 to qualify them for the semi-finals where they earned a score of 216, resulting in a five-way tie in the semi-finals standings. This made them one of 23 horse and rider teams to advance to the finals. Reagan piloted Boontown Dancer to a score of 221 in the finals to win $13,396.44 and the championship title.

“It feels amazing,” Glenn said of her win during an interview following her championship run. When asked about the teamwork required between horse and rider to make the winning run, Glenn stated, “I didn’t have a lot of confidence coming into the show on [Boontown Dancer], but it just all worked out at this show.”

The 2022 NCHA Kit Kat Sugar Stakes was held at the historic Will Rogers Coliseum in Fort Worth, Texas, from March 24 through April 16. To learn more about the National Cutting Horse Association, including upcoming events, please visit nchacutting.com.

