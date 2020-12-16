Paso Robles Rotary and Rotaract clubs donate household items to families in need

–Members from the Paso Robles Rotary Club recently donated over 100 bags of household items to families at the Oak Park Complex in Paso Robles. The bags contained laundry detergent, paper towels, toilet paper, sponges, Kleenex and baby wipes.

These items were distributed on Dec. 11, along with a food distribution organized by the Paso Robles Housing Authority. Betian Webb, director of tenant services at Oak Park, has worked closely with the Rotary/Rotaract Clubs to make this project a success for the many residents in need at the complex of 350 apartments. The Paso Robles Youth Arts Foundation donated the space and logistics to help fill the bags.

“We are grateful to the Paso Robles Housing Authority who offered us the opportunity to directly serve local families,” says Rotary Community Service Chair Cynthia Anthony. Our members continue to be dedicated to serving the people of Paso Robles and beyond.”

Local Rotarian Joe Irick, who works with the Paso Robles Rotaract Club, coordinated the effort with local members. “Rotaract focuses on the development of young adults, ages 18+, as leaders in their communities and workplaces. ‘Rotaract’ stands for ‘Rotary in Action’, he says. “It’s been a challenge to keep our members engaged and involved in the community through the Pandemic, but we are so fortunate to be part of an organization that actively seeks to serve and impact the Paso Robles community”.

Betian Webb expressed her gratitude to the two clubs, saying, “Rotary and Rotaract donation of basic household goods is such a timely lift to our families as they really struggle to make ends meet in the pandemic. Rotary volunteers came up with the idea, coordinated the project and delivered the full bags in time for our regular food distribution. They have been such a pleasure to partner with.”

Rotary continues to meet via Zoom meetings every Thursday from 12:30 – 1:30 pm and feature local speakers to discuss matters of interest to the community. All are invited to attend the Zoom meetings. Contact Rotary Board President Bob Fonarow at bobfonarow@att.net for more information.

Anyone interested in joining the young people of Rotaract Club of North SLO County, please contact Evan Langstaff, President, at (805) 769 7710 or at evanlangstaff2000@gmail.com.

