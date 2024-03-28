Paso Robles roundabout project wins two awards 

Project named, ‘Project of the Year’ by the Central Coast Chapter of the American Public Works Association

– The Golden Hill/Union Roundabout Project garnered recognition last week, receiving two awards for its excellence in transportation infrastructure. The project was honored with the Project of the Year award by the Central Coast Chapter of the American Public Works Association and received an Honorable Mention in the Transportation category from the Public Works Institute/League of California Cities.

