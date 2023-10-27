Paso Robles News|Friday, October 27, 2023
Paso Robles school district searching for new superintendent 

Posted: 7:20 am, October 27, 2023 by News Staff

Curt Dubost’s contract set to conclude June next year

– The Paso Robles Joint Unified School District has initiated the search for a new superintendent as the current superintendent, Curt Dubost, nears the end of his tenure.

Q&A with Superintendent Curt Dubost

Curt Dubost. Courtesy photo.

The Paso Robles Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees held a special meeting on Thursday, where the school board and community members voiced their preferences for the qualities and characteristics they seek in the next leader of the school district.

Dubost, who has held the position for nearly five years, assumed the role following the sudden resignation of the previous superintendent. His contract is set to conclude in June of the upcoming year. The school district’s efforts to identify his successor are now underway.

 

