Paso Robles senior turns 100, receives 136 birthday cards

– Creston Village, a senior living community in Paso Robles, celebrated a remarkable milestone this weekend: resident Roberta Martin turned 100 years young on April 20.

Born in New Jersey in 1924, Martin has lived a life filled with love, adventure, and cherished memories. A devoted wife to her late husband Alvin, a loving mother to two boys and two girls, and a dedicated educator, Roberta’s journey is nothing short of extraordinary.

To honor this momentous occasion, Creston Village hosted a special birthday celebration, highlighted by a proclamation from the vice mayor of Paso Robles Steve Gregory. The community also organized a heartwarming 100th birthday card drive, which has seen an overwhelming response from well-wishers across the state. The drive yielded 136 cards from all over the country. Some of the most special cards were handmade by the Creston Village residents and staff, local elementary school children, and the 4H Club.

Roberta’s passion for life, love for her family, and dedication to her community are inspirations to all who know her. Her joyful spirit and unwavering positivity have touched the lives of countless individuals throughout the years, according to Creston Village.

“Roberta embodies the true essence of resilience, grace, and love,” said Life Enrichment Director at Creston Village Julie Tacker, “We were honored to celebrate her remarkable journey and shower her with love and well-wishes on her special day.”

Despite turning 100, Roberta remains an active and vibrant member of the Creston Village community, enjoying the camaraderie, activities, and serene gardens that the community offers.

When asked about the secret to her longevity, she replied, “Happiness, and the love of my wonderful husband.”

Birthday cakes were served in both Creston Village dining rooms with all residents singing Happy Birthday.

