Paso Robles Sunrise Rotary donates to Hospice SLO

Club raises funds through various events throughout the year

– Paso Robles Sunrise Rotary, during their Wednesday morning meeting this week, presented Hospice of San Luis Obispo County with a contribution of $500. The Rotarians choose the charity because of the essential services they provide. Since 1977 Hospice SLO has given non-medical respite care for those individuals, and their families, coping with a life limiting illness.

The service club raises funds through various events throughout the year. The club is are holding a drive through barbecue on Wednesday, April 24 from 4:30 to 6:30 at Paso Robles Ford, 2401 Oakwood St., Paso Robles. Funds raised will primarily be used to fund both academic, and vocational, scholarships for Paso Robles High School Seniors.

Sunrise Rotary meets Wednesday mornings at 7:15 a.m. at the Culinary Arts Academy, 1900 Golden Hill Rd., Paso Robles. Their meetings feature a variety of guest speakers, ranging from business leaders to scholarship recipients. The club is actively accepting new members.

