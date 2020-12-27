Paso Robles to deploy automatic vehicle license plate readers

–The Paso Robles City Council this month approved the purchase of automatic license plate readers. The readers are cameras that will be mounted throughout town to take pictures of license plates on vehicles passing by and automatically compare the plates to a database of wanted vehicles.

“Installing fixed units at the entrances to the city will assist PRPD with major crime investigations, suspect apprehensions, and recovery of stolen and wanted vehicles,” says Paso Robles Police Commander Caleb Davis in a staff report. “Automated license plate reader systems are an excellent tool to assist law enforcement by providing real-time intelligence to improve situational awareness and keep communities and officers safe.”

The council authorized an agreement with Vigilant Solutions, a subsidiary of Motorola, for the purchase of an automated license plate reader system in the amount of $100,455, to be funded by Measure J-20 sales tax.

Phase 1 of the project will include ALPR systems at the intersection of Spring and 1st and on the north end of Spring Street near 36th Street. With project

approval, implementation of Phase 1 with begin in early 2021. In total, the city will have six cameras to capture the vehicular traffic in each lane of travel.

Phase 2 of the project, will include installing cameras scanning traffic heading west into town along the Highway 46 corridor.

The city already uses Vigilant Solutions ALPR mobile cameras for parking enforcement in the downtown area. Vigilant Solutions offers a full package of features including data analytic tools, commercial data access, hosting and system management, and mobile applications for officers working in the field, according to the staff report.

The initial, one-time costs for Phase 1 including all equipment, shipping, installation charges, and the annual subscription fees for one year is $100,455. The annual, on-going cost to retain the ALPR cameras and software licensing is $3,150 for the first six cameras. Additionally, access to Vigilant’s Digital Recognition Network, which includes all commercial data, the cost of the cameras, software licensing, and annual subscription, is $10,900. As a result, on-going costs will be approximately $14,050, according to the staff report.

