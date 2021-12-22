Paso Robles Varsity Wrestling team competes in Clovis

Paso Robles High School brought 5 athletes to Buchanan High School over the weekend

– Paso Robles High School Wrestling Team traveled to Buchanan High School in Clovis over the weekend to compete. Paso Robles High School brought five athletes. Ian Rodriguez, who went 2 and 2, Trevon Bridewell, Riley Lowry, who went 2 and 2, Leo Kemp, who made it to the second day, and Dominic Marquez, who placed 8th overall.

“All in all, I’m super happy with the team right now,” said coach Nate Ybarra. Over the break, student-athletes will be competing in Orange County at the Tournament of Champions in La Habra and then traveling to Gilroy for the Mid Cal Classic.

The Junior Varsity team also competed well at the Righetti Dual over the weekend.

Share this post!

email

Advertisement

Related