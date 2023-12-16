Paso Robles News|Saturday, December 16, 2023
Paso Robles Veterans of Foreign Wars Post names new commander 

Posted: 7:15 am, December 16, 2023 by News Staff

– The Paso Robles Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10965 convened for their regularly scheduled monthly meeting on Thursday, during which nominations for the new post commander were conducted.

The current commander is Salvador Cota, who has been the VFW post commander since 2016. Cota served his time in the United States Army and finished his service after 13 years in 2015. At the meeting, Leo Castillo retired Sergeant First Class (SFC) was nominated and voted in as the new VFW commander. Castillo, who retired from the Army in April 2022, has embarked on a second career at Almond Acres Charter Academy.

Cota reportedly decided to step down as commander to focus on the Quartermaster position within the VFW and will continue his support to the VFW and local veterans.

Castillo says he looks forward to leading post 10965 into the next chapter and is hopeful to boost the VFW’s community presence in the Paso Robles area while continuing to support local veterans.

 

