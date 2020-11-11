Paso Robles voters adopt Measure J-20

–On Nov. 3, Paso Robles voters adopted Measure J-20 by a 56.3-percent to 43.7-percent margin as reported in the county’s Nov. 9 unofficial election results, enacting locally-controlled funding to maintain city services such as fire protection and paramedic services, emergency preparedness, police services, streets maintenance and repair, school protective services (such as school resource officers), or other local priorities that the community may identify.

“Once again we have shown we are the ‘can-do’ community,” said Paso Robles Mayor Steve Martin. “This decision provides significant resources critical to our efforts to enhance public safety, maintain and improve our quality of life, and repair our streets. Citizens should be proud of the investment they have made in our future.”

Measure J-20 is a one-cent local sales tax (not a home or property tax). Sales tax is not applied to prescription medicine or food purchased as groceries, and about 40-percent of sales tax in Paso Robles is paid by out-of-town visitors. Funds generated by Measure J-20 stay local in Paso Robles; none can be taken by the county or state.

Measure J-20 requires citizen oversight by the city’s Supplemental Tax Oversight Committee or a separately appointed committee, which will review Measure J-20 revenue and expenditures. The Committee is required to make regular reports to the community and City Council.

The City Council will be discussing Measure J-20 and the next steps, including the oversight committee, at a special meeting on Nov. 12. The agenda will be posted at prcity.com.

“I would like to sincerely thank the voters for the trust they placed in us,” said City Manager Tom Frutchey. “Our residents provide the overall direction for the city; they are in charge. It was an important decision for the community to make in this unique election year and one that, in California, only the voters can make. We look forward to working with the community over the coming months and years to ensure these special funds are spent wisely on only the community’s highest priorities.”

The Measure J-20 Sales Tax goes into effect on April 1, 2021, and the city anticipates beginning to receive revenues a month or two later. For more information about Measure J-20, visit prcity.com/J20.

