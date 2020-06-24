Video: Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance welcomes back guests

–The Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance is launching its “Welcome Back” campaign, welcoming guests back to the wine region as wineries are reopening to public tastings while following strict Covid-19 protocols.

The Welcome Back to Paso Robles Wine Country video highlights some of these guidelines while celebrating the beauty and diversity of the region. In tandem, the PRWCA is also releasing the first episode of its new podcast, Where Wine Takes You, highlighting the personalities and character of this acclaimed wine region.

The Welcome Back to Paso Robles video features Paso Robles wine country winemakers, proprietors, restaurateurs, farmers, and overall characters of the region. They welcome back locals and other guests alike while touching on what wine tasting will look like in a safe and responsible environment.

“We are taking the safety protocols seriously,” says Malani Anderson, Turley Wine Cellars. “There will be physical distancing as we take advantage of our great outdoor spaces – as well as touch-less interactions with wine staff – but you’ll still get that wonderful and memorable taste of Paso Robles that you expect.”

Where Wine Takes You podcast

The Where Wine Takes You podcast unveils the places, people, and wines that create unique and memorable experiences for visitors and lovers of the region and wine. Each episode is an intimate journey with owners, winemakers, growers and personalities as they discuss the wines, events, and milestones that have shaped the Paso Robles American Viticultural Area (AVA).

“Our goal is to create an interesting and educational podcast that tells the stories of our unique and authentic wine country,” said Joel Peterson, Executive Director of the Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance. “We aim to bring new wine drinkers into the fold, entice existing wine fans, and reinforce the brand of Paso Wine in the greater wine landscape.”

Hosted by radio personality Adam Montiel, a well-known wine lover in Paso Robles wine country, each episode will showcase two guests, each in their own vignette that focuses on their stories on where wine has taken them. This honest, long form style podcast, will enlighten, entertain, and inspire the audience through real storytelling.

“Beyond a great place to grow world class wine, the magic behind Paso wine country really lies in the people,” notes Adam Montiel, host of Where Wine Takes You podcast. “I’m thrilled to be involved and help share their stories and what makes Paso so special.”

The first show features Janell Dusi of J Dusi Wines and whose family has been farming in the region for four generations. Also interviewed is Josh Beckett, who recently with his brother took over the family business, Peachy Canyon Winery, founded by their parents, Doug and Nancy Beckett. The second show is in production and will feature Paso’s “Godfather” of wine, Gary Eberle of Eberle Winery and Jordan Fiorentini, with Epoch Estate Wines. She is the winemaker whose personality shines brightly in her wines. Both have unique backstories and origins that define where wine has taken them.

Visit pasowine.com to listen to the Where Wine Takes You podcast. Shows can be up to one-hour in length with each vignette approximately 20-25 minutes long.

The PRWCA will continue with its online show, Paso Wine Zoom Hangouts, which features winemakers and personalities of the region getting together to taste each other’s wines and chat about, something. No agenda, no script, just a few characters of the region getting geeky or goofy, allowing the audience a peek behind scenes of the Paso Robles wine community and letting the experience and wine take them down a new path.

Downtown Park dining

As the Paso Robles wine community continues through its reopening efforts, new opportunities to savor wine country are sprung. The Downtown City Park Dining Experience is now open, which allows locals and guests to enjoy restaurants and wine in the Downtown City Park. A special portion of the park has been dedicated to this al fresco experience. Diners can reserve for free on Yelp and enjoy take-out meals from restaurants and local wine, which is permitted in the area. The greater community of Paso Robles has come together to support restaurants and wineries who are affected by Covid-19 physical distancing restrictions. A specially trained concierge team ensures that tables, chairs, and communal touch points are sanitized and ready for the next guest to relax in the comfort of Paso Robles wine country. This effort is a partnership with the Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance, Travel Paso, the Paso Robles Chamber of Commerce, and the Main Street Association Downtown Paso Robles.

