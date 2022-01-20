Paso Robles Wine County Alliance events calendar announced

Tickets on sale now for three popular events

– The Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance has announced its calendar for all upcoming public events in 2022. Tickets for three marquee outdoor events are now on sale.

Events include BlendFest on the Coast (Feb. 24 – 27), Spring Release Weekend (March 18 – 20), and Paso Wine Fest (May 19 – 22). Also announced are the dates for the virtual Paso Robles Wine Country Auction (May 9 – 14) and an expansion of Harvest Wine Weekend where the entire month of October has been newly minted as Harvest Wine Month. “New” is the theme for Paso Robles Wine Country events in 2022 with new venues, new names, and refreshed concepts that will create memorable experiences for fans of the wines from Paso Robles Wine Country.

BlendFest on the Coast, February 24 – 27, 2022

The only Paso Wine event dedicated to blends, BlendFest on the Coast celebrates “wines of nuance and character derived from the sum of their parts,” according to the wine alliance. Experience a taste of Paso Robles Wine Country adjacent to the Pacific Ocean. BlendFest on the Coast will take place Feb. 24 – 27 in San Simeon and Cambria with a selection of exciting events including various excursions that pair wineries with coastal experiences, a blending seminar, as well as winemaker dinners. The marquee event takes place on the Sundance Lawn at the Oceanpoint Ranch in Cambria with more than 40 wineries pouring on Saturday, February 26 from 12 – 4 p.m. Partners include Highway One Discovery Route, Visit Cambria, and Visit San Simeon.

Spring Release Weekend, March 18 – 20, 2022

Formerly Vintage Paso: Zinfandel Weekend, Spring Release Weekend is a three-day celebration of the next vintage when wineries release their new wines. Taste the new releases at an outdoor walk-around tasting in the historic Downtown City Park and enjoy wineries’ individual events like barbecues, vineyard tours, winemaker dinners, and more. There are two ticketed events in Spring Release Weekend – The New Release Seminar, which is a seated tasting showcasing six brands’ newly released wines. A winemaker panel discusses the vintage and how it’s reflected in the bottle. Following the seated tasting is a walk-around tasting featuring 40 wineries all sharing tastes of their spring release wines. Both events take place on Friday, March 18. The seminar is 2 – 3:30 p.m. and the walk-around tasting is 7 – 9 p.m. Paso Wine Spring Release Weekend tickets are now on sale.

Paso Robles Wine Country Auction, May 9 – 14, 2022

This virtual auction will feature up to 25 lots of specially curated items from Paso Robles Wine Country. All lots will be one-of-a-kind that will not be available for retail purchase, which will include special verticals from winery libraries, dinners with multiple brands, overnight stays in exclusive accommodations, and exceptional tours created just for this auction. Visit pasowine.com in April 2022 ahead of the auction start to view the lots as they become listed and to register to bid.

Paso Wine Fest, May 19 – 22, 2022

All new for 2022: New location and new name! Paso Wine Fest will be held at the Paso Robles Event Center with built-in amenities such as dedicated parking, concessions, restrooms, shade, and additional outdoor venues for enhanced experiences. The event weekend offers visitors the chance to explore Paso Robles Wine Country with four days of wine tastings, winemaker dinners, live music, and more! There are multiple ticketed events throughout the four days, beginning on Thursday, May 19 with winemaker dinners at popular Paso Robles restaurants, The Hatch, and Thomas Hill Organics. Up to five wineries share their wines across the table at these very limited seated events. On Friday, May 20 the Paso Starry Night Dinner pairs Paso’s best locally sourced cuisine with some of Paso’s iconic wines. This inaugural event seats up to 100 and is spread outdoors under a warm Paso night sky. The Saturday, May 21 main event, Paso Wine Fest, showcases up to 100 wineries at a walk-around tasting and seminars that brings the Paso Wine vibe all into the Paso Robles Event Center for one day only.

Harvest Wine Month, October 2022

The entire month of October is now Harvest Wine Month. Wineries will create individual events throughout the tenth month and the Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance will have every event listed on pasowine.com. Look for specialty tours, winemaker dinners, grape stomps, music events, and more. This expanded promotion gives wineries the flexibility to host events when it’s easiest on them during a time when production is at its height. It also takes advantage of October’s exceptional weather when days are warm and nights are cool, a staple for Paso Robles Wine Country.

For all ticket information, visit pasowine.com.

