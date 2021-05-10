Paso Robles Wine County virtual auction begins this week

–The first Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance virtual auction begins Monday, May 10 at 8 a.m. Unique lots celebrate the diversity of experiences available in Paso Robles Wine Country. There are 23 total lots available.

New lots have been added and include:

Patrimony immersion: A rare double-magnum bottle (3L) of the 2017 Patrimony Estate Cabernet Sauvignon with an exclusive Mediterranean lunch, tasting, and vineyard tour at Daou Mountain for six people.

J. Lohr’s Urban Escape: Four-course dinner for six people at the exclusive private club, The Battery, in downtown San Francisco hosted by Cynthia Lohr, owner at J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines, and esteemed MS Christophe Tassan who expertly pairs the cuisine with J. Lohr library and small-lot, winery-exclusive wines.

Paris Valley Road Experience: Private five-course dinner for eight at the newly opened Paris Valley Road Estate Winery hosted by winemaker Doug Hidinger and exquisitely paired with Paris Valley Road wines by Chef Joe White.

A complete auction lot preview can be found here. They include rare Paso wines and specially built experiences from notable brands including Clos Soléne, Eberle, Justin, L’Aventure, Saxum, Tablas Creek, Tobin James, and Villa Creek.

The auction runs until May 16 at 7 p.m. Proceeds benefit the Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance Foundation, a 501c3 organization, raising funds for an annual scholarship program for local high school graduates moving on to college or trade schools.

View lots and begin bidding at www.pasowine.com/events/virtual-auction/

