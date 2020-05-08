Paso Robles wineries and restaurants participate in pick up promotion

–Wine tasting rooms and restaurants in downtown Paso Robles are offering curbside service Thursday evenings for those who want to pick-up dinner and bottles or cases of wine.

The Thursday night event does not allow wine tasting, but people can buy wine to go. Same for restaurants, the current orders related to the state-imposed shutdown do not allow people to sit down at restaurants, but they can pick up food to go. Thursday evening in Paso Robles, some people picked up food and took it to picnic tables in the downtown city park.

The promotion is intended to encourage people to visit downtown Paso Robles on Thursday nights. About a dozen wine tasting rooms and several restaurants participated in the event Thursday evening, May 7.

