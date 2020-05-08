Paso Robles News|Friday, May 8, 2020
You are here: Home » Wine » Paso Robles wineries and restaurants participate in pick up promotion
  • Follow Us!

Paso Robles wineries and restaurants participate in pick up promotion 

Posted: 2:35 am, May 8, 2020 by News Staff

–Wine tasting rooms and restaurants in downtown Paso Robles are offering curbside service Thursday evenings for those who want to pick-up dinner and bottles or cases of wine.

The Thursday night event does not allow wine tasting, but people can buy wine to go. Same for restaurants, the current orders related to the state-imposed shutdown do not allow people to sit down at restaurants, but they can pick up food to go. Thursday evening in Paso Robles, some people picked up food and took it to picnic tables in the downtown city park.

The promotion is intended to encourage people to visit downtown Paso Robles on Thursday nights. About a dozen wine tasting rooms and several restaurants participated in the event Thursday evening, May 7.

Subscribe to daily news



Join our 6,207 daily email subscribers



Share this post!Share on Facebook

Facebook

Tweet about this on Twitter

Twitter

Comments

Posted in:  Wine
About the author: News Staff

News staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote and edited this story from local contributors and press releases. Scott Brennan is the publisher of this newspaper and founder of Access Publishing. Connect with him on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, or follow his blog. He can be reached at scott@pasoroblesdailynews.com.