Paso Robles winery featured on CNBC morning show segment

Morning show hosts were discussing the rising costs of California wines, tasting fees

– Linne Calodo Winery in Paso Robles was featured on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” morning show this week in a segment discussing the rising costs of California wines and tasting fees.

In the segment, featured guest Ray Isle, executive wine editor at Food & Wine magazine, noted that Linne Calodo’s owner and winemaker Matt Trevisan recently reset the winery’s standard tasting fees to $20 (down from $40) in an effort to promote access to Linne Calodo’s wines and experiences. The winery’s 2021 Nemesis red blend was also one of three wines featured in the segment.

CNBC’s Squawk Box is described as “the ultimate ‘pre-market’ morning news and talk program, where the biggest names in business and politics tell their most important stories.”

Surveys show that wine-tasting fees have doubled in some California regions over the past seven years, according to Linne Calodo. Trevisan says that this trend is unsustainable.

“As an industry, I believe that we are at a fork in the road with tasting fees,” Trevisan said. “If we want to win over the younger generation, we have to make it easier for them to come through the door and fall in love with great wine.”

