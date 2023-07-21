Paso Robles wins USA Today’s Readers’ Choice Award for best wine region

– Paso Robles has emerged victorious in the 2023 USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice Travel Award contest for best wine region. The region secured the top position after an intensive voting process, surpassing other renowned wine regions across the United States.

Paso Robles has become a favored destination for wine enthusiasts and tourists. The recognition highlights the region’s commitment to producing exceptional wines and offering an unparalleled wine tourism experience, earning it the number one spot.

“We are thrilled and honored to be named the Best Wine Region in the USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice Travel Award contest,” said Joel Peterson, executive director of the Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance. “This recognition is a testament to the exceptional craftsmanship of our winemakers and the warm hospitality of our community. We invite wine enthusiasts from around the world to visit Paso Robles and experience the beauty and flavors that make our region truly special.”

For the full list of winners, visit the official website of the 10Best Readers’ Choice travel award contest here.

