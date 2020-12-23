Paso Robles woman killed in ATV crash on the beach near Harmony

–Early Monday morning at approximately 3:51 a.m. the California Highway Patrol received a 911 call of an ATV crash that occurred on the beach west of Alapay Way near Harmony. A group of campers in travel trailers were camped at the beach. Four people were in an ATV, an off-road Can-Am that was a rental, and were driving in a southerly direction away from the camp when some portion of the ATV reportedly left the steep cliff edge, rolled down the sheer cliff into the water near the shoreline where it landed on its wheels facing east.

The driver and two passengers were able to self extricate themselves from the ATV and climb the sea wall back onto land. The group then notified the renter of the ATV of the incident who was also camping. The renter went down to the ATV and extricated the last passenger and pulled her onto the shore.

Emergency responders descended the cliff and pronounced the passenger deceased. She was identified by authorities as 34-year-old Tanya Hendry of Paso Robles. Maria Arayza Alvarez, a 35-year-old woman from Los Angeles, was identified as the driver of the ATV. The other two passengers were identified as 42-year-old Jonathan Spano of Long Beach and 46-year-old Jason Kelly of Germany.

All occupants wore seat belts, however, no helmets were worn, according to CHP.

After an investigation, the driver was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol causing injury/death to another. An additional charge of gross vehicular manslaughter was also charged.

Hendry was a popular local bartender at The Hatch Rotisserie and Bar in Paso Robles.

We were dealt an unbelievable loss yesterday. And we’re not alone. Paso Robles and beyond will feel the shock waves of… Posted by The Hatch Rotisserie & Bar on Tuesday, December 22, 2020

