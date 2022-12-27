Paso Robles News|Tuesday, December 27, 2022
Paso Robles wrestling team ranked 31st in the state 

Posted: 6:27 am, December 27, 2022 by News Staff
The Paso Robles High School wrestling team

Bearcat wrestlers heading to Tournament of Champions on Wednesday

– The Paso Robles High School wrestling team is currently ranked #31 in the state, according to rankings by Cal Grappler.

Bearcat wrestlers will be heading to the Tournament of Champions on Wednesday in southern California, then to the Doc B Wrestling Tournament, which is the, “3rd toughest competition in the nation,” according to Paso Robles Wresting Coach Nate Ybarra.

 

