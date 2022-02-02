Paso Robles News|Wednesday, February 2, 2022
Paso Robles wrestling team wins Mountain League Championship 

Posted: 6:10 am, February 2, 2022 by News Staff

wrestling 1Paso Robles sent 14 student-athletes to compete

– The Paso Robles High School wrestling team recently competed in and won the Mountain League Championship. The competition was a series of dual meets and included Paso Robles High School as well as Atascadero High, Pioneer Valley, Righetti, and Arroyo Grande.wrestling

Last week Paso Robles beat Righetti high school at home to win the championship. Paso Robles had 14 student-athletes that compete in the championships. Six Paso Robles wrestlers are ranked in stats, including Dominic Marquez, who is currently ninth.

Next up for the Bearcats is the CIF Qualifiers at Monache High School on Feb. 12, and then the Masters at North High School in Bakersfield on Feb. 19. Wrestlers who win the masters will go on to the State level, which will be held Feb. 24, 25, and 26 at the Rabobank Arena in Bakersfield.

-Paso Robles High School Wrestling Coach Nate Ybarra

