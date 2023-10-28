Paso Robles Youth Arts Center awarded $25,000 grant

Community Foundation of San Luis Obispo supports art education for kids

– The Community Foundation of San Luis Obispo County has awarded $400,000 in grants to select local organizations. Among the honored beneficiaries is Paso Robles Youth Arts Center with a $25,000 unrestricted grant award.

“The goal of our General Grants Program has always been to provide funding for agencies that directly address community needs,” says Heidi McPherson, CEO of the foundation. “We are thrilled to announce this grant cycle and extend our gratitude to these remarkable organizations for their dedication to our community.”

Grant funds will help the youth arts center meet increasing demand for its free afterschool arts programs. Classes in music, art, theatre, dance, and culinary enrichment for all local youth ages 5 – 18 open the world of self-expression to a new generation.

“Once again CFSLOCO has stepped up to help bring the joy of art to our children,” says Ann Berry-Gallegos, executive director at the youth arts center. “This two-year commitment will expand our best-in-class programs to meet the county’s growing need. We are incredibly grateful for the foundation’s leadership in building an enduring, thriving, and engaged community.”

