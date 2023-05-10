Paso Robles Youth Arts Center’s Backyard Jam returns May 31

Tickets available now for annual fundraiser

– The community is invited to an evening celebrating community-funded youth arts, good food, drinks, and friends on May 31 from 5-8 p.m. at the Backyard on Thirteenth in Downtown Paso Robles at the annual Paso Robles Youth Arts Center’s Backyard Jam fundraiser. Attendees will support the Youth Arts Band and the free visual and performing arts program serving nearly 700 local students annually. Band students will join youth arts alumni to present favorites as well as some of their own pieces.

A ticket includes:

One meal choice from Roots on Railroad (choose from top five dishes while booking)

Two draft beer, wine, or non-alcoholic drinks per guest donated by the Backyard on Thirteenth

Musical performances, desserts, giveaways, and surprises throughout the evening

Seats are limited. Attendees should RSVP by May 24. To purchase tickets visit: pryoutharts.org/events/

For questions, call (805) 392-5076 or email events@pryoutharts.org.

About the Paso Robles Youth Arts Center

The Paso Robles Youth Arts Center is a non-profit organization founded in 1998 by artist and philanthropist, Donna Berg. Her vision was to provide all children in Paso Robles and surrounding areas a safe place to learn about and participate in the arts, regardless of their socio-economic status.

The center has provided children ages 5 to 18 with free classes in the visual and performing arts for 23 years. In full operation, it offers 50+ classes per week, fills approximately 3,000 student seats, and serves 700 individual students per year. They rely entirely on donations, private and public funding, grants, and scholarships. For information regarding donating, volunteering, attending performances, fundraisers, or classes, call (805) 238-5825 or visit pryoutharts.org.

