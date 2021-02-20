Paso Robles News|Saturday, February 20, 2021
You are here: Home » Community » Paso Robles Youth Arts Foundation offering limited in-person classes
  • Follow Us!

Paso Robles Youth Arts Foundation offering limited in-person classes 

Posted: 6:38 am, February 20, 2021 by News Staff

Paso Robles Youth Arts Foundation offering limited in-person classes

–Paso Robles Youth Arts Foundation announces it has been granted permission to offer expanded in-person, classes for ages, 8-18 years, beginning March 1 for 5 weeks. Enrollment opens at 9 a.m. this Saturday, Feb. 20, and runs through Friday, Feb. 26, and can be accessed at: pryaf.org/enrollment.

Ten classes will be offered after-school including Advanced breakdance/urban hip hop, beginning ballet, intro to mixed media art, AP jazz/ballet, beginning piano, beginning hip hop, advanced piano, AP hip hop, AP band, AP acting. All students will need to sign-up for this session, even if they have been enrolled in previous classes.

“We not only accept everyone, but we genuinely celebrate every child who walks through our doors and we see them for who they are,” says breakdance and band teacher Kunchang Lee. “We are enriched by the uniqueness of every single one of them. I think I speak for all of us when I say that we really do see every one of them as a gift and a treasure and we strive to get those kids to see that about themselves.”

Class seats are extremely limited (84 spots to fill). Students can enroll in one class each this session since the PRYAF is only operating at 1/5 capacity. More classes and class seats will be added as soon as possible. PRYAF’s program allows students to find their voices, connect and express themselves through the opportunity to try many artforms. Classes are inclusive, open to all students who wish to apply, and best of all, free.

For enrollment information, contact Katherine Bradley at (805) 238-5825 or email office.administrator@pryaf.org.

 

Advertisement




Share this post!
Share on Facebook

Facebook

Tweet about this on Twitter

Twitter

Email this to someone

email

Comments

Posted in:  Community
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.