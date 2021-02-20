Paso Robles Youth Arts Foundation offering limited in-person classes

–Paso Robles Youth Arts Foundation announces it has been granted permission to offer expanded in-person, classes for ages, 8-18 years, beginning March 1 for 5 weeks. Enrollment opens at 9 a.m. this Saturday, Feb. 20, and runs through Friday, Feb. 26, and can be accessed at: pryaf.org/enrollment.

Ten classes will be offered after-school including Advanced breakdance/urban hip hop, beginning ballet, intro to mixed media art, AP jazz/ballet, beginning piano, beginning hip hop, advanced piano, AP hip hop, AP band, AP acting. All students will need to sign-up for this session, even if they have been enrolled in previous classes.

“We not only accept everyone, but we genuinely celebrate every child who walks through our doors and we see them for who they are,” says breakdance and band teacher Kunchang Lee. “We are enriched by the uniqueness of every single one of them. I think I speak for all of us when I say that we really do see every one of them as a gift and a treasure and we strive to get those kids to see that about themselves.”

Class seats are extremely limited (84 spots to fill). Students can enroll in one class each this session since the PRYAF is only operating at 1/5 capacity. More classes and class seats will be added as soon as possible. PRYAF’s program allows students to find their voices, connect and express themselves through the opportunity to try many artforms. Classes are inclusive, open to all students who wish to apply, and best of all, free.

For enrollment information, contact Katherine Bradley at (805) 238-5825 or email office.administrator@pryaf.org.

Advertisement



Share this post!

email

Related