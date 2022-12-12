Paso syrah picked as a ‘Top 100 Cellar Selection’

ONX Wines’ 2019 Noble Intrigue added to Wine Enthusiast’s ‘Top 100 Cellar Selections’ of 2022

– Paso Robles winery ONX Wines’ 2019 Noble Intrigue was added to Wine Enthusiast’s “Top 100 Cellar Selections” of 2022, the winery recently announced.

Each year Wine Enthusiast Magazine chooses the most age-worthy and collectible wines to grace their top 100 list, according to the winery.

“To be considered for this honor, the wines must have been among the top-rated of those identified already as ageable Cellar Selections by our team of reviewers during the blind tastings they conducted throughout the past 12 months,” -Wine Enthusiast

The 2019 Noble Intrigue is a syrah with fruit sourced from the Bien Nacido Vineyard in the Santa Maria Valley. The fruit was picked the last week of October and allowed to hang on the vine late in the season and develop rich flavors, according to the winery.

“To have a wine recognized to be one of the best in the world is nothing short of remarkable,” said Winemaker Drew Nenow.

ONX has recently partnered with Chef Rachel Ponce to create food and wine pairings. For the 19 Noble Intrigue, she has created a Halibut Vierge recipe. To view more of the chef’s food and wine pairings, visit onxwines.com. Noble Intrigue can be purchased online and through their ONX Collective Club.

