Pasolivo receives four gold awards from olive oil competition

Results from recent event conclude Pasolivo’s strongest awards season to date

– Local olive oil producer Pasolivo recently competed in the New York International Olive Oil Competition, receiving honors for all five extra virgin olive oils entered for the event. The producer’s main line of extra virgin olive oils – Tuscan, Cucina, Classic, and California – each received the competition’s highest award, Gold, with its limited-run Il Singolo olive oil receiving a Silver. The world’s largest olive oil competition, the NYIOOC serves as the authoritative guide to the world’s best olive oils and the dedicated producers who craft them.

“We firmly believe that a great end product must begin with quality ingredients, which is why we dedicate an immense amount of time and energy to perfecting our tree-to-table olive oil-making process,” said Marisa Bloch Gaytan, level 2 Olive Oil Sommelier, and Pasolivo’s Master Blender.

“Our guests and staff can attest to this difference in quality, but it’s always validating to receive recognition from the world’s top olive oil authorities and maintain our ranking among the best of the best, especially as the competition gets stiffer each year.”

Pasolivo’s NYIOOC results come on the heels of the California producer’s best-ever showing at Los Angeles International Extra Virgin Olive Oil Competition in March, where Pasolivo collected 16 medals including Best in Show. The results from this year’s NYIOOC event conclude Pasolivo’s strongest awards season to date. Since its conception, the award-winning olive oil producer has received more than 120 awards from the industry’s most acclaimed and competitive events.

“I am confident we will reflect on this year’s tremendous awards season with great pride for all that we have accomplished,” said Brian Dirk, owner of Pasolivo. “The success of this company is a total team effort and a testament to hard work.”

For additional information about Pasolivo and its olive oil products, visit www.pasolivo.com.

