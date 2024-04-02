Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo to perform in Paso Robles

– Vina Robles Amphitheatre will welcome the return of Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo to its stage on Thursday, Aug. 8, along with special guests The Vindys. Tickets for the event will be available for purchase on Ticketmaster starting Friday, Apr. 5, at 10 a.m.

In a pop culture landscape marked by constant change, the enduring partnership between singer-songwriter Pat Benatar and producer-musician Neil Giraldo stands out as a powerful, steadfast force. Known for Benatar’s formidable vocals and unyielding attitude, paired with Giraldo’s innovative artistry as a guitarist, producer, and songwriter, the duo has produced a string of timeless rock hits including “We Belong,” “Invincible,” “Love Is A Battlefield,” “Promises In The Dark,” “We Live For Love,” “Heartbreaker,” and “Hell Is For Children.”

Their remarkable accomplishments include two multi-platinum, five platinum, and three gold albums, as well as 19 Top 40 hits. With over 36 million records sold worldwide, they boast an impressive collection of awards, including four consecutive Grammy awards, three American Music Awards, and a People’s Choice Award. Additionally, they were honored with induction into the Long Island Music Hall of Fame in 2008 and more recently, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

