Paul Flores in ‘serious condition’ after assault in state prison

Circumstances surrounding the assault are being investigated

– Paul Flores, the man found guilty of the murder of Kristin Smart, was taken to an external medical facility on Wednesday after sustaining injuries from an assault within the state prison, as confirmed by his attorney and various sources.

Reportedly transferred from Pleasant Valley State Prison in Coalinga, Paul Flores is currently in “serious condition,” according to statements from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

The circumstances surrounding the assault are currently being investigated by authorities.

Kristin Smart, 19, went missing on May 25, 1996, from the campus of Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo. Paul Flores, who was also a student at the time, had been identified as the last person to have seen her alive following an off-campus gathering.

In April 2021, both Paul Flores and his father, Ruben Flores, were arrested in connection to Kristin Smart’s death. Paul Flores faced accusations of killing Smart within his dormitory in the course of an attempted sexual assault. His father, Ruben Flores, was charged with concealing the crime over a prolonged period.

Following concurrent trials in Monterey County, Ruben Flores was declared not guilty. Paul Flores was convicted of Smart’s murder and sentenced to 25 years to life in prison.

Share To Social Media