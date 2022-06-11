Paving project to close both directions of Highway 41 near Cholame

Highway will be closed Wednesday, June 22 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

– A paving project will result in a full closure of Highway 41 near Highway 46 East on Wednesday, June 22. The highway will be closed between Highway 46 East and State Route 33 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Travelers planning to go north on Hwy. 41 can detour on Hwy. 46 East to State Route 33 North to Hwy. 41 just south of Kettleman City. Those going south on Hwy. 41 can detour onto State Route 33 to Hwy. 46 East.

The paving project will be performed by the Caltrans Shandon Maintenance team. Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down while driving through highway construction zones.

For traffic updates on other state highway projects in San Luis Obispo County, motorists can call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at (805) 549-3318 or visit the District 5 website at: https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5

Advertisement

Related