Peachy Canyon offering discount, free tastings to first responders

10-percent off, free tastings offered to to military, medical professionals, police, and firefighters

– Peachy Canyon Winery is showing thanks to medical professionals, police officers, firefighters, active military and military veterans by offering complimentary tastings and 10-percent off purchases to these professionals during the months of November and December.

Peachy Canyon Winery says it wants to show appreciation to all first responders that came to work every day to help the community during a tough time.

“The last 20 months have been challenging for everyone, but we feel that a greater burden has fallen disproportionately on certain groups that we are calling our community’s First Responders,” said Jake Beckett, co-owner and general manager. “We simply want to give back a little, to those that have given a whole lot”.

Peachy Canyon Winery is currently offering flight-style tastings every day, starting at 10 a.m. with the last seating at 4 p.m. Their menu changes monthly, featuring their coveted Zinfandels, Rhone and Bordeaux-style wines. Bottle prices range from $32 to $55.

Peachy Canyon Winery is open both inside the tasting room and on their “tasting lawn.” Visitors are encouraged to make a reservation for your visit. Visit their website peachycanyon.com for more information.

