Pedestrian injured after traffic accident in San Luis Obispo

Victim is 80-year-old man from San Luis Obispo, identity not yet released

– On Saturday at 1:30 p.m., the San Luis Obispo Police Department and the San Luis Obispo Fire Department responded to the intersection of Tank Farm Road and Morning Glory for a report of a vehicle vs. pedestrian traffic collision.

During the initial investigation, officers learned that a pedestrian, an 80-year-old man from San Luis Obispo, was walking from the south sidewalk of Tank Farm, across all lanes of traffic, before being struck by a vehicle traveling westbound on Tank Farm. The pedestrian suffered major injuries and was transported to a local hospital. Due to the severity of the collision, Tank Farm was shut down for several hours between Morning Glory and Righetti Ranch.

The San Luis Obispo Police Department’s Severe Collision Investigative Detail (SCID) responded to the scene and took over the investigation. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation; drugs and/or alcohol are not believed to be a factor in the collision.

The accident is currently under investigation. If you witnessed the collision, or have any information, call (805) 781-7312.

