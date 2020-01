Pedestrian killed in Grover Beach

–Investigators from the Grover Beach Police Department and the California Highway Patrol are continuing an investigation into a fatal pedestrian collision that occurred on Tuesday, Jan. 21, in the 300 block of North Oak Park Blvd. in Grover Beach.

Notifications have been made to the family of the pedestrian. The pedestrian is identified as Justin Dean Truman Kissinger, 33, of Arroyo Grande.

