Pedestrian struck and killed by train in South County 

Posted: 7:10 am, December 28, 2022

Identity of pedestrian not released

– On Tuesday at about 2:30 p.m. Grover Beach Police officers and medical personnel were dispatched to the 200 block of Northbound Highway 1 for a report of a pedestrian being struck by a train.

Upon the officers’ arrival, they found a pedestrian that had been struck by a passing Amtrak train. Unfortunately, the person did not survive their injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Officers secured the scene and canvassed the area for witnesses. Grover Beach officers, assisted by the San Luis Obispo County Coroner’s Office, are conducting a death investigation.

Witnesses reportedly stated that the pedestrian was walking northbound on the railroad tracks while wearing a hooded jacket. The train approached the pedestrian from behind sounding its horn while activating the brakes, but the pedestrian did not react.

The identity of the pedestrian will not be released pending notification of surviving family members. This is an ongoing investigation and the Grover Beach Police Department is asking anyone with information or who may have seen this incident to contact Officer Bryce Moses at bmoses@gbpd.org or at (805) 473-4511.

 

