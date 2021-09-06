Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle in San Luis Obispo

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Woman was running eastbound across Broad Street when she was struck by a car

–On Saturday, Sept. 4, at approximately 8:27 p.m., the San Luis Obispo Police Department and the San Luis Obispo Fire Department responded to the intersection of Broad and Woodbridge for a report of a vehicle vs. pedestrian traffic collision. According to witnesses, the pedestrian was running eastbound across Broad Street when she was struck by a car traveling northbound on Broad.

The pedestrian, identified as 48-year-old Lesley Adams of San Luis Obispo, did not survive her injuries.

The SLOPD Severe Collision Investigative Detail (SCID) responded to the scene and took over the investigation. The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation. Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a factor in the collision.

The accident is under investigation.

Share this post!

email

Advertisement

Related