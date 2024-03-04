Pedestrian struck and killed in Atascadero

Identity of the deceased being withheld pending notification of next of kin

– The Atascadero Police Department received a call of a traffic collision involving a pedestrian last night just before 8:30 p.m. Friday night. The collision occurred on El Camino Real near the intersection of San Gabriel Road. Units from the police and fire departments responded and upon their arrival found the pedestrian, an adult male, had succumbed to his injuries. The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending the notification of his next of kin, according to the police department.

El Camino Real was closed in the area for almost two hours while the department’s traffic investigator and patrol officers photographed and processed the collision scene. The investigation is ongoing, and the department will be working to gather and review evidence, interview witnesses, and reconstruct the events leading up to the collision. Factors such as vehicle speed, weather and road conditions, and pedestrian right-of-way will all be carefully analyzed to establish a clear understanding of the circumstances surrounding this incident.

Alcohol and/or drugs have been ruled out on the part of the driver, according to APD.

