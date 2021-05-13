Paso Robles News|Thursday, May 13, 2021
Posted: 5:40 pm, May 12, 2021 by News Staff

–Today at approximately 4:50 p.m., crews from the Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services Department responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a train near the 2100 block of Riverside Avenue in Paso Robles near the Mid-State Fairgrounds.Pedestrian struck by train in Paso Robles 2

Once on the scene, crews found a victim that had been near the southbound Amtrack train tracks and was hit in the abdomen by the train. The victim was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. Paso Robles police are investigating the incident.Pedestrian struck by train in Paso Robles 3

Two fire engines, one ambulance, and three officers responded to the incident.

No further information is available at this time.

–Report and photos by Jason Brock

