Pedestrian struck by train in Paso Robles

–Today at approximately 4:50 p.m., crews from the Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services Department responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a train near the 2100 block of Riverside Avenue in Paso Robles near the Mid-State Fairgrounds.

Once on the scene, crews found a victim that had been near the southbound Amtrack train tracks and was hit in the abdomen by the train. The victim was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. Paso Robles police are investigating the incident.

Two fire engines, one ambulance, and three officers responded to the incident.

No further information is available at this time.

–Report and photos by Jason Brock

