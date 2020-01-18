Pentatonix coming to the Mid-State Fair



–The California Mid-State Fair has announced that 3x Grammy Award-winning a cappella group Pentatonix has been confirmed to perform in concert on Wednesday, July 22 at 7:30 p.m. An opening act will be announced at a later date. The Pentatonix concert will take place in the Chumash Grandstand Arena at the Paso Robles Event Center. This is the group’s first-ever performance at the California Mid-State Fair.

Ticket prices for the show are $36.50, $51.50, $71.50, $91.50, and $116.50 (Pit-Standing Only) and will go on sale this Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 at 10 a.m. online at www.MidStateFair.com or by calling 1-800-909-FAIR (3247).

Three-time Grammy Award-winning and multi-platinum-selling artist Pentatonix has sold more than 10 million albums worldwide and performed for hundreds of thousands of fans at their sold-out shows across the globe. Their YouTube channel boasts nearly 18 million subscribers, yielding more than 4.5 billion video views.

Pentatonix has had two #1 albums on Billboard’s Top 200 Chart – 2015’s gold-certified self-titled album and the 2x platinum That’s Christmas To Me. Additionally, all ten Pentatonix releases have reached the top 10 on the Billboard Charts. The group has received multiple RIAA certifications for multi-platinum, platinum and gold-selling albums and singles, a Daytime Emmy nomination, starred in three-holiday specials on NBC and appeared in the feature film Pitch Perfect 2. Pentatonix most recently released a compilation of their biggest holiday songs, The Best of Pentatonix Christmas, which included their multiplatinum singles “Hallelujah” and “Mary, Did You Know?” and collaborations with Kelly Clarkson, Maren Morris, Jennifer Hudson, Tori Kelly, Jazmine Sullivan and a duet featuring Whitney Houston.

Pentatonix is currently in the middle of their World Tour, which began in 2019 with a 44-city North American run. The tour includes stops in South America, Mexico, Japan, Asia, Australia and Europe and will be returning to the US this summer. Additional dates are yet to be announced.

Pentatonix will be releasing new music throughout 2020.

The California Mid-State Fair celebrates 75 years in 2020 and runs July 22 – Aug. 2.

