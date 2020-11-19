People’s Self-Help Housing appoints new chief operating officer

–Anna Miller has been selected to serve as the new chief operating officer of Peoples’ Self-Help Housing (PSHH). Previously the Director of Property Management for PSHH, Miller has an extensive background in property management, business administration, and operations.

“After an in-depth and extensive process, Anna emerged as the best fit and most well-qualified to take on this position,” CEO & President Ken Trigueiro said. “She is a professional and nimble leader with well-balanced judgment, and an uncompromised commitment to delivering service with both compassion and best business practices, and with dedication to co-workers and our residents.”

Prior to the appointment, Miller served as the PSHH Director of Property Management, working at the helm of the large property management company. Before this, she managed the operations of Mercy Housing’s sizeable portfolio, and also with the Seattle Housing Authority. Her business administration education, subsequent trainings, certifications, and licensing, along with considerable property management background, spanning 20 years in the industry, will allow Miller to drive efficiencies and bring improved workflows. As the Chief Operating Officer, she will continue to have direct oversight over the PSHH property management group, onsite supportive services, educational programs, and the IT department.

A transplant from the Seattle area, Miller is a resident of the City of Grover Beach. In the community, she has been active as an advisor in the school districts and has served in governance for local nonprofits. She has been an active member on the board of 5Cities Homeless Coalition and was just elected to Grover Beach City Council earlier in November.

To learn more, visit pshhc.org/leadership.

