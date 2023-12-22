People’s Self Help Housing property manager celebrates 20 years of service

Property managers process lease-ups, handle daily resident and applicant inquiries, coordinate move-ins and move-outs, oversee annual recertifications

– People’s Self-Help Housing Property Manager Gabriela Ruiz is celebrating 20 years of service at the organization.

“We are so grateful for Gabriela’s commitment to the organization for the last two decades,” said Ashley Valenzuela, associate property management director. “She is invaluable to our property management team and has been key in many property successes over the years. We are lucky to have her.”

Ruiz originally joined the PSHH team in 2003 as a property manager covering La Brisa Marina, Sea Haven, and Belridge Street Apartments in the 5 Cities area. Twenty years later, Ruiz has gone on to manage additional properties in San Luis Obispo County to include Villas at Higuera in San Luis Obispo, Courtland Street Apartments and Juniper Street Apartments in Arroyo Grande.

Through her support of the property management team at PSHH, she and her colleagues manage an expanding portfolio of 56 affordable housing properties throughout the Central Coast from Paso Robles to Ventura. Property managers process lease-ups, handle daily resident and applicant inquiries, coordinate move-ins and move-outs, and oversee annual recertifications.

“I will always be grateful to PSHH, The Duncan Group, and the people that believed in me,” said Ruiz.

To learn more about People’s Self-Help Housing and the work Ruiz supports, visit pshhc.org.

